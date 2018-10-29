EATON VANCE FR/COM (EFL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.00

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter.

