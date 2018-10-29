Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Stake Lowered by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 0.9% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 235,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 62.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 39.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.06.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $70.84. 243,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.77%.

In other Eaton news, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $1,286,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

