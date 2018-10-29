Eastman Chemical (EMN) Position Lessened by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,783,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 926,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 158.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,546,000 after purchasing an additional 745,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $44,736,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 809.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 383,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,033,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,115,000 after purchasing an additional 309,716 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares in the company, valued at $19,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,641,059.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,762.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 16.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.