EagleX Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 279% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. EagleX has a total market cap of $433,811.00 and $5,035.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded 123.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00148912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00244248 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.65 or 0.09981410 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.