DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

FRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($109.88) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.43 ($100.50).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €68.04 ($79.12) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

