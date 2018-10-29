Dutch Coin (DUTCH) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Dutch Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dutch Coin has traded up 290% against the dollar. Dutch Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8,841.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007836 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00336981 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018748 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001244 BTC.

About Dutch Coin

DUTCH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. The official website for Dutch Coin is www.dutchcoin.net . Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin . The official message board for Dutch Coin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0

Dutch Coin Coin Trading

Dutch Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dutch Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dutch Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dutch Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

