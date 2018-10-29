Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 241,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,584,000 after acquiring an additional 81,360 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $81.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.18%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $348,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

