Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Holdings Reduced by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 125.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 137.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $566,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at $346,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $956,650 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

DUK traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,935. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.18%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

