Dudley & Shanley Inc. Buys New Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 301,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,000. Healthcare Services Group comprises about 2.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,215,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,826,000 after purchasing an additional 528,702 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 52.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,629 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,502,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,283,000 after acquiring an additional 73,367 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,269,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,009,000 after acquiring an additional 361,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $124,961.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $47,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.90. 18,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.81. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.