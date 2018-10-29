DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,729 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,543 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,168,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $932,691,000 after purchasing an additional 323,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,182,000 after purchasing an additional 117,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,609,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 286,762 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $27,577,901.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,010,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $58,417,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $663,250,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Argus set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.16.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $98.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

