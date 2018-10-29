DROXNE (DRXNE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48.00

DROXNE (CURRENCY:DRXNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One DROXNE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. DROXNE has a market cap of $83,203.00 and $48.00 worth of DROXNE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DROXNE has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DROXNE alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DROXNE

DROXNE (DRXNE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. DROXNE’s total supply is 102,154,187 coins and its circulating supply is 81,586,966 coins. DROXNE’s official Twitter account is @droxnegaming . The Reddit community for DROXNE is /r/DRXNEgaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DROXNE’s official website is droxne.net

Buying and Selling DROXNE

DROXNE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DROXNE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DROXNE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DROXNE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DROXNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DROXNE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.