Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.89.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of TSE DRG.UN opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. Dream Global REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.58.

Dream Global REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner and operator of approximately 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use space in Germany and Austria. The Company allows investors to invest in commercial real estate outside of Canada. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 170 properties, including properties located in Germany and Austria.

