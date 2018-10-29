DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management lowered its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. DowDuPont accounts for approximately 3.8% of Lucas Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in DowDuPont by 19.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in DowDuPont by 6.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in DowDuPont by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in DowDuPont by 8.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 299,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the second quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $52.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

