Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY18 guidance at $1.75-2.05 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

PLOW opened at $41.96 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $947.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 239,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon P. Sievert sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.