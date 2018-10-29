Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Holdings in Apache Co. (APA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,304 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,913,000 after buying an additional 10,592,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,644,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,375,000 after buying an additional 1,512,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 232,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after buying an additional 200,603 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,009,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APA opened at $37.39 on Monday. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen set a $48.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

In related news, VP Dominic Ricotta sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $152,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,808.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Christmann acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $170,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,866.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

