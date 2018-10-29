Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 617 Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 745.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 145.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $300.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $445.00 to $436.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Leerink Swann set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James set a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.78.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.