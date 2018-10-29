Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “We believe that the company is on track to maintain this high-teens percentage of total sales in 2018.””

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DORM. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

DORM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 62,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,867. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $83.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 18,986 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,544,321.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,029,634.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,367 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $104,069.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,207.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,046. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,506,000 after purchasing an additional 288,155 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 90.4% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 404,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 192,266 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 29.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 605,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 136,218 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 14.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 743,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.