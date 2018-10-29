Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Position Lifted by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $121,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

