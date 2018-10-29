Ditech Holding Corp (DHCP) Major Shareholder Sells $71,374.36 in Stock

Ditech Holding Corp (NYSE:DHCP) major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 28,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $71,374.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fpa Funds Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 17th, Fpa Funds Trust sold 284 shares of Ditech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $923.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Fpa Funds Trust sold 3,340 shares of Ditech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $12,558.40.

DHCP opened at $1.87 on Monday. Ditech Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

Ditech (NYSE:DHCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($9.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ditech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ditech Holding Corp (NYSE:DHCP) by 179.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.14% of Ditech worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Ditech Company Profile

Ditech Holding Corporation operates as an independent servicer and originator of mortgage loans, and servicer of reverse mortgage loans. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment performs servicing for mortgage loan portfolio, on behalf of third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as performs subservicing for third-party owners.

