DISH Network Corp (DISH) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,822,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,423,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DISH Network by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 595,347 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,173,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in DISH Network by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 298,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISH. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, insider James Defranco purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $494,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,233,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,681,786.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,034,600. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.21. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

