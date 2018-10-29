Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Dirtt Environmental Solutions to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Dirtt Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of C$80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.29 million.

TSE DRT opened at C$6.14 on Monday. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.39 and a 1-year high of C$7.10.

In other news, insider Geoffrey William Gosling sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$458,500.00. Also, insider Geoffrey Dean Krause acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,420.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,300 shares of company stock worth $151,751 and have sold 611,503 shares worth $3,936,304.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

