Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601,343 shares of the brand management company’s stock after selling 965,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.93% of Iconix Brand Group worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,231 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 546,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman F Peter Cuneo sold 179,992 shares of Iconix Brand Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $46,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 329,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,786.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Shares of ICON opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.86. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $5.31.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $50.21 million during the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 281.71%.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.