Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $189.17 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $325.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.18. Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

