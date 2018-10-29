Digital Turbine (APPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. Digital Turbine had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.27. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Roy H. Chestnutt acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,127.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.60.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.