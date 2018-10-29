Digital Rupees Market Cap Reaches $33,050.00 (DRS)

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Digital Rupees coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Rupees has a total market capitalization of $33,050.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Rupees has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002097 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Digital Rupees Coin Profile

Digital Rupees is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. The official website for Digital Rupees is www.digitalrs.me . Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Digital Rupees

Digital Rupees can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Rupees should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Rupees using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

