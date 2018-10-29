Diana Containerships (DCIX) Stock Price Up 23.3%

Shares of Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) rose 23.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 65,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,723,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Diana Containerships had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 248.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter.

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

