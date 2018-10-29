Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 951,533 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 951,533 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pfizer worth $310,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,308,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785,335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,053,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pfizer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,311 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Pfizer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,801,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $253.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In other news, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,076,850.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,096 shares of company stock worth $9,366,617. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

