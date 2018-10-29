Dhx Media Com Vtg (DMQHF) vs. DHX Media (DHXM) Financial Review

Dhx Media Com Vtg (OTCMKTS:DMQHF) and DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dhx Media Com Vtg and DHX Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dhx Media Com Vtg 0 0 0 0 N/A DHX Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dhx Media Com Vtg and DHX Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dhx Media Com Vtg -2.94% 2.40% 0.65% DHX Media -3.66% 0.04% 0.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dhx Media Com Vtg and DHX Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dhx Media Com Vtg $225.17 million 1.57 -$2.73 million N/A N/A DHX Media $333.29 million 0.73 -$11.07 million N/A N/A

Dhx Media Com Vtg has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DHX Media.

Volatility & Risk

Dhx Media Com Vtg has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHX Media has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dhx Media Com Vtg pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. DHX Media does not pay a dividend. DHX Media has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of DHX Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dhx Media Com Vtg beats DHX Media on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dhx Media Com Vtg Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. The company focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. It exploits the company's own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories; and holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., Télémagino, and Family CHRGD television channels. In addition, the company sells initial broadcast rights; the packages of programs; and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. Further, it produces and distributes media products, including approximately 35 owned Websites and approximately 50 online games to broadcast partners; licenses its brands, such as Teletubbies, In The Night Garden, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Twirlywoos, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Madeline, and Sonic the Hedgehog brands to third party developers for various platforms; and creates content for mobile platforms and publishes the content directly to consumers through paid subscription or download-to-own services. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

DHX Media Company Profile

