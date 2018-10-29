Deutz (DEZ) Given a €9.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €9.30 ($10.81) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.27% from the stock’s current price.

DEZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.70 ($10.12) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. HSBC set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.80 ($10.23).

Shares of DEZ stock traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €6.32 ($7.34). The company had a trading volume of 293,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. Deutz has a 1-year low of €5.80 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €8.25 ($9.59).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

