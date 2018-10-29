Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €45.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €45.00 ($52.33) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.55% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.27 ($30.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cfra set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.68 ($43.81).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €28.93 ($33.64). The company had a trading volume of 2,032,788 shares. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

