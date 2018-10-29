Deutsche Bank Cuts WPP (WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,160

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note released on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Libertas Partners reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.65).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP opened at GBX 863.80 ($11.29) on Friday. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,774 ($23.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, with a total value of £114,500 ($149,614.53).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.