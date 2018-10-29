Debenhams (DEB) Given “Sell” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Debenhams (LON:DEB) in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Debenhams from GBX 19 ($0.25) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Debenhams has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 21.46 ($0.28).

Get Debenhams alerts:

DEB stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Thursday. Debenhams has a one year low of GBX 25.46 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 55.60 ($0.73).

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Debenhams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debenhams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.