DCP Midstream (DCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.17). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect DCP Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $36.76 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

