Datawind (DW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Datawind Inc (TSE:DW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 41000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

About Datawind (TSE:DW)

DataWind Inc provides Internet connectivity solutions in Canada, the United Kingdom, India, and Nigeria. The company offers UbiSlate, a tablet device; and PocketSurfer, a smartphone device. DataWind Inc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

