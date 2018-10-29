Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 132,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,013,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,491 shares in the company, valued at $10,102,873.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 104,913 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $10,688,536.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,163,503.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,159. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America set a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Danaher stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.82. 202,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,243. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

