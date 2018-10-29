Daiwa Capital Markets Reiterates “$120.00” Price Target for Caterpillar (CAT)

Daiwa Capital Markets set a $120.00 price objective on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.69.

Caterpillar stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 87,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

