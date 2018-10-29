Daimler (DAI) PT Set at €64.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. equinet set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Societe Generale set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.78 ($75.33).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €51.37 ($59.73) on Thursday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 52 week high of €76.36 ($88.79).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

