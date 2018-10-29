DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MKSI. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $70.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $34,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $117,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,679.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,735 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,625 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,780,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

