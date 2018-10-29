Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) Receives $14.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSO. BidaskClub cut Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $315.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip P. Chan sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $167,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,991 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 1,156.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 1,571,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 134.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 220,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cytosorbents by 542.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 258,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth $2,625,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

