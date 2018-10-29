Cyanotech (CYAN) and Chromadex (CDXC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cyanotech alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cyanotech and Chromadex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Chromadex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chromadex has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%. Given Chromadex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chromadex is more favorable than Cyanotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Cyanotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Chromadex shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Cyanotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Chromadex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyanotech and Chromadex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech -2.31% -4.18% -2.50% Chromadex -82.82% -65.33% -53.31%

Risk & Volatility

Cyanotech has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chromadex has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyanotech and Chromadex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech $34.12 million 0.55 $1.02 million N/A N/A Chromadex $21.20 million 9.04 -$11.37 million ($0.35) -9.94

Cyanotech has higher revenue and earnings than Chromadex.

Summary

Cyanotech beats Chromadex on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products as packaged consumer products through distributors, retailers, and online channels, as well as directly to consumers; and in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing phytochemical libraries. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.