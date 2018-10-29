Cwm LLC Acquires 98,956 Shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (CRED)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CRED) by 22.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,956 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF were worth $28,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,262,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 173,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 588,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,039,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 211,327 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,285,000 after buying an additional 88,653 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.61. The stock had a trading volume of 80,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,049. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.38 and a one year high of $112.93.

iShares Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of investment-grade corporate debt and sovereign, supranational, local authority and non-United States agency bonds that are the United States dollar denominated and have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

