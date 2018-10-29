CVB Financial (CVBF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at FIG Partners

FIG Partners upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on CVB Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $103.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 42.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 66,787 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CVB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

