Curtiss-Wright (CW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter.

CW stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $109.31 and a twelve month high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 3rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. William Blair raised Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

