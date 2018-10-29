Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,828 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1,041.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $803,818.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $388,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $404,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,771 shares of company stock worth $1,336,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$54.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $44.53. 501,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,107,398. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

