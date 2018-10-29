Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 40,098 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,098 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $28,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 154,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 161,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,467 shares of company stock worth $19,502,725. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.44. 69,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

