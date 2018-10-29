Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) PT Lowered to $105.00 at SunTrust Banks

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $124.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $101.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

NYSE:CFR traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,026. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.41 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 662,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 964.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,249,000 after acquiring an additional 253,758 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 81,524 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 231,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

