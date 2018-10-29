CUI Global (CUI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Shares of CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CUI Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.26.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CUI Global Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in CUI Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,786,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CUI Global by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 575,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,719 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CUI Global by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 408,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 140,082 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CUI Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CUI Global by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUI Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUI)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

