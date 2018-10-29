Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Ctrip.Com International reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Nomura cut their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,177,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 9,329,640.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,374 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 155.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,416,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,464 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,811. Ctrip.Com International has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

