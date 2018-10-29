CTI Logistics Limited (CLX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) declared a final dividend on Saturday, October 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

CLX stock opened at A$0.96 ($0.68) on Monday.

CTI Logistics Company Profile

CTI Logistics Limited provides transport and logistics services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Transport, Logistics, and Property. The company offers transport services, such as couriers, parcels, taxi trucks, fleet management, heavy haulage, line haul, and freight forwarding services.

