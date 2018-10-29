CSX Co. (CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “$69.00” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,847,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,156,000 after purchasing an additional 569,310 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 56.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 109,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CSX by 12.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

